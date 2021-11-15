This amazing deal on Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones is music to our ears

The sensational Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless Bluetooth headphones are now available on a brilliant cut-price deal that you won’t want to miss.

Among the very best headphones in the business, the Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth headphones are now available with £80 off the standard price, offering excellent value for money on a fantastic audio experience. If you’re looking for a new pair of over-ear headphones, this offer is simply unmissable.

DEAL: Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless Bluetooth headphones for £159

These cans are very well designed to be lightweight (255g), relatively subtle in appearance, and highly comfortable to wear. There are a few handy touches such as fast-charging and responsive touch controls that also make the headphones just that bit easier to use day to day.

The audio quality is sensational, having been significantly boosted by the addition of an analogue amplifier, and deliver a very versatile and well-defined sound that’s suited to any genre of music. Noise cancellation is almost supernaturally good, drastically reducing the levels of background noise so you can listen to your music in peace and quiet wherever you find yourself.

The only real drawback to this deal is that they are not the very latest generation of Sony’s wireless headphones, having been succeeded by the Sony WH-1000XM4 which are somehow even better in every respect (though pricier too).

DEAL: Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless Bluetooth headphones for £159

This deal offers incredible headphones at a truly irresistible price, and you’d be well-advised to snap it up early to avoid disappointment. You won’t be disappointed with the sound quality, noise cancellation, and comfort offered by these incredible Sony over-ear headphones — and with £80 knocked off the retail price, there’s never been a better time to grab yourself a pair.