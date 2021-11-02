This Boston Dynamics robot really does move like Jagger

A Boston Dynamics robot has recreated the famous dance moves of the Rolling Stones frontman, showing off its incredible capabilities.

Sure, in the future we might have robots to help us with domestic tasks or to replace humans for physically dangerous work. That makes sense. But really, when it comes down to it we just want to watch them do cool stuff — and it doesn’t get much cooler than rocking the moves of Mick Jagger.

The video above shows Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot in action, mimicking Jagger’s every moment to the sound of Start Me Up. As the Stones singer preens around the stage, Spot copies his distinctive style with programmed gestures that are almost uncanny in their resemblance.

This isn’t the first time that Boston Dynamics has pulled out such a performance to celebrate the abilities of its automatons; just follow the link above for an incredible demonstration of two humanoid robots performing parkour.

However impressive these stunts may be, the robots do actually perform important tasks when used in the workplace; it’s not all fun and games, you know.

In the case of Spot, it can be used in industrial contexts such as mining, manufacturing, public safety, or construction. Its mobility and dexterity is especially useful in either replacing humans doing dangerous tasks, or in entering areas which would otherwise be too small. You certainly do have to pay for such cutting-edge tech; just one model would set you back by $74,500 (~£54,000).