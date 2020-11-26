This Nintendo Switch Lite deal lets you get Animal Crossing for a tenner

If you want to get your hands on a new Nintendo Switch Lite, along with the addictive Animal Crossing New Horizons then you’re in luck – we’ve found just the deal for you.

If you missed out on the craze for Animal Crossing, or if you’re looking for a great console deal for the perfect Christmas present, then this is not one to miss, giving you a £30 saving compared to the RRP.

Deal: Nintendo Switch Lite and Animal Crossing: New Horizons for £209.99

The Nintendo Switch Lite is an exclusively portable version of the console, so you won’t be able to convert it to a home console as you could with its larger sibling. However it’s still a good choice if you’re looking to access the vast library of games on offer, including Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. On top of that, it’s very robust and has a longer battery life than the original Nintendo Switch. Frankly there’s no better handheld gaming device if that’s your preferred gaming style.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the best games available on the system, steamrolling ahead as one of the most addictive games of 2020. Trusted Reviews’ Jade King described it as the best game she’d played this year, thanks to the adorable design and rewarding (albeit addictive) gameplay. It’s become a phenomenal success, especially during the recent periods of lockdown, so you’d be well advised to join in the fun as soon as you can!

Getting both the console and the smash hit game in the same bundle, not to mention three months of Nintendo Switch Online to boot, is a fantastic deal. It doesn’t matter if it’s a present for a recipient of any age, or as a treat to yourself, this is one of the best gaming bundles you can pick up ahead of Christmas.