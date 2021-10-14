This official new LEGO Batman set reveals the Riddler’s makeover for the upcoming movie

A brand new LEGO set that is an official tie-in to the upcoming film, The Batman, has revealed the character design of the main villain before he makes his bow on-screen.

More than just a brash billionaire or a mountain of muscle, Batman is also supposed to be the “world’s greatest detective” according to the long-running comic book saga. Evidently his fans have been able to emulate this skill of his, because some eagle-eyed enthusiasts have spotted the new character design for his enemy The Riddler in pictures of the latest LEGO kit.

Strongly resembling the nefarious Hannibal Lecter from The Silence of the Lambs, the character is chained up, with a mouth guard obscuring much of his face. Curiously though, while the rest of the character is in green there seem to be pale skin-coloured patches around the eyes, much as if he’d just returned from a long session at the tanning salon having worn generously-sized protective glasses.

The kit in question, named Batcave: The Riddler Face-off, is currently available to pre-order from the official Lego site for £59.99, and will be released on 1 January 2022.

The set, which replicates the caped crusader’s secret lair, is an official tie-in to the upcoming film The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as the title character and Paul Dano as Edward Nashton, better known as The Riddler. This kit also includes minifigures of Batman’s butler Alfred (Andy Serkis), his police ally Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), and “the drifter” — supposedly another alias of Bruce Wayne.

The Batman seems set to be the darkest and grittiest adaptation yet of the gothic superhero, with the trailer showing a grisly series of murders and a brutal street fight as Batman struggles to face up to both The Riddler and The Penguin for the sake of Gotham City.

“It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning.” ❤️ this Tweet for reminders before and when #TheBatman is released. pic.twitter.com/ouos1t3PZ4 — The Batman (@TheBatman) October 14, 2021

As per the above Twitter announcement, we could see our next sneak preview as soon as 16 October, from the DC Fandome. As for the film itself, you’ll have to wait until 14 March 2022 to see it at the cinema.