This Reddit user designed and 3D-printed a working model of the Simpsons’ TV

The classic television from the Simpsons’ family home has been recreated in miniature, and it even plays old episodes of the show.

“When will I learn? The answer to life’s problems aren’t at the bottom of a bottle, they’re on TV!”

So said Homer Simpson, and he’d surely be thrilled to know that a dedicated fan has created an exact replica of the purple television set that takes pride of place in his family’s living room.

A Redditor has 3D printed a working replica of the Simpsons’ TV set.



It plays the first 11 seasons at random. The knobs work too!



“Inside is a raspberry pi zero with a 32gb and card. The Pi is connected to a 640×480 tft display. The Pi is running Jessie Lite” pic.twitter.com/LSAJbrygD5 — Jackie✨ (@hackingbutlegal) August 23, 2021

The redditor buba447 shared his creation to the forum, where it was showered with upvotes and awards from fans of the long-running cartoon series, who were delighted to see episodes from the show’s first eleven series being played on the tiny telly. When pressed on the specifics, the inventor even provided a detailed breakdown of how the model was constructed:

Inside is a raspberry pi zero with a 32gb and card. The pi is connected to a 640×480 tft display.

The Pi is running Jessie Lite. The episodes were all compressed specifically for the screen and loaded onto the SD card. When the pi is powered up, through the USB port on the back of the tv, it starts playing episodes at random. When on episode ends the next is randomly selected. The top button is wired up to GPIO and turns the screen on and off while also muting the volume. The bottom is a POT that is connected to the speaker inside.

I designed the TV and parts in Fusion 360 and printed on an ender 3 pro.

Who knows what’s next for the cute tribute to the world’s favourite dysfunctional family? buba447 signed off his post by saying “Disney, if you’re here, hey y’all got an R+D position available?”, so we can only hope that an official licensed version of the device soon makes its way to our shop shelves.