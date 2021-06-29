This silly sausage just made a Greggs bakery on Far Cry 5, and it looks mouth-watering

As if you hadn’t had your fill of greasy pastries in the real world, you’ll be thrilled to know that you can visit a Greggs in Far Cry 5 too.

Far Cry 5 is the immersive open-world first-person shooter video game that takes place in the American heartland after a doomsday cult has exerted its unforgiving grip on the country. It’s up to you to bring it back from the brink of dystopia and return things to some semblance of normality.

Oscar Wilde once said that the United States is a country that has gone from barbarism to decadence without civilisation in between, but in this alarming alternate future you can change all that by giving them the gift of Greggs, the beloved British high street bakery chain.

Mojo Swoptops has done just that, by recreating a picture-perfect outlet of the bakery that is hard to distinguish from the real thing. The above video shows the painstaking process of its construction, which includes all the interior décor, foodstuffs, and branding that makes it familiar to anyone who frequents the establishment for a steak bake or two (or three). Even the surrounding high street is reconstructed, with the only missing thing being a queue around the block every lunchtime.

The tongue-in-cheek description reads as follows: “Greggs… is the constitutional form of food consumption by which a hereditary sovereign reigns as the head of food consumption of the United Kingdom… As the monarchy is constitutional, the monarch is limited to functions such as displaying eye-catching signage and lowering prices on products passed their sell-by date, which are performed in a non-partisan manner.”

Let’s hope that our oven-firing overlords will be as benevolent as their famously generous staff dividend indicates, or else we’ll all swiftly be sausage meat (and not of the vegan variety).