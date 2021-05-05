Tickets are going on sale for spaceflight on Jeff Bezos’ rockets

Fancy going into space? It’s your lucky day, as long as you’ve got the funds to hitch a ride on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin spaceflight.

Blue Origin, the aerospace manufacturer founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has announced that spaceflights will be bookable starting from May 5, 2021. The tweet below announced the ambitious new service being open to civilians, on the sixtieth anniversary of the day Alan Shepard became the first American in space. It’s a fitting tribute, because the rocket developed by the manufacturer for suborbital spaceflight is named the “New Shepard”.

On May 5, 1961, Alan Shepard completed his historic first flight to space onboard Freedom 7. On May 5, 2021, you can follow in his footsteps on #NewShepard. Sign up to learn more at https://t.co/7Y4The9OmR #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/1JZoqNOhJv — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) May 4, 2021

So far the details of tickets for the flight are elusive; we don’t know the price, and we don’t know when the first commercial flight will take off. However we can make the educated guess that the first answer will be “a lot” — it was rumoured in 2018 that a single ticket would cost around $200,00.

As for the timing, so far Blue Orbit has only overseen fifteen unmanned test flights so it’s likely that we’ll have to wait a while yet until it has a commercial space flight program up and running.

So you’ve you’ve scraped together the funds and waited patiently for your turn, what can you expect to see? In the company of five other passengers, you’ll fly 100 km (62 miles) above the surface of the Earth, sufficient to see the globe’s curvature and experience weightlessness. Then, you’ll be parachuted back down again. Blue Origin will not the only brand in this business; Virgin Galactic is finally due to start spaceflights in 2022.

On the one hand it seems incredibly exciting to think that commercial spaceflight will soon be occurring in our era, but on the other hand it’s likely going to be limited only to the most obnoxiously wealthy for decades to come.

If money was no object, would you be booking your ticket on May 5? Let us know in the poll below.