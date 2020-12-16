Tom Cruise gets short with Mission Impossible crew in expletive-laden exchange

Movie star Tom Cruise ranted at the crew on the set of Mission Impossible 7, following a breach in the protocol that could have threatened the movie’s production.

After noticing crew members breaching Covid-19 distancing guidelines, Tom Cruise gave them short shrift indeed, ranting: “If I see you do it again you’re f**king gone.” It’s no wonder that the star considered these breaches to be the height of bad manners, as a Covid outbreak could compromise the entire shoot.

It’s hardly a tall order to comply with the two-metre distancing guideline, but after noticing some of the crew coming up short, Cruise blasted: “We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

Cruise isn’t known for having a short temper – in fact, his towering generosity is often widely remarked upon by co-stars and crew members – so this rare outburst comes as all the more surprising, and it’s small wonder that it has generated headlines after being reported by The Sun. While his remarks were no doubt made in earnest for the good of the film shoot, some readers might think that he went a little too far with his bad language.

The terse exchange took place during the filming of the seventh movie in the Mission Impossible franchise, which will see Cruise return as international spy Ethan Hunt. Due to be released on November 19, 2021, it will be immediately followed by a sequel that’s set for the cinemas on November 4, 2022.

Let us know in the poll below whether you’re on team Cruise or team crews after the Fallout from the breach of (Ghost) Protocol… I’ll go home.