Top Dashcams compared: Find the right camera for your vehicle

When you’re on the road its important to keep a record of events, just in case an accident happens. With a dash cam from our curated list of the best ones available to buy right now, you can travel safe in the knowledge that you’re ready for any eventuality.

A dash camera can save you money, big time. It acts as evidence in insurance disputes, following an accident; you can prove who was at fault, which may not be easy otherwise without witnesses.

This is a functional camera so a cinematic image doesn’t matter as much as it might in an action camera, but you still want good low-light performance and enough clarity to make out the specifics of other vehicles, like number plates. Some dash cams will also record the driver as well as the road. Here are our current recommendations of the best dash cams around.

Garmin Tandem

Best buy

Buy the Garmin Tandem

The Garmin Tandem is one of the easiest-to-use dash cams, and provides excellent coverage. There are sensors on the front and back, recording you as well as the road ahead. Maximum capture resolution is 1440p, not 4K, but that’s more than enough for dash cam use and, crucially, night-time image quality is excellent. It’s not the cheapest, but Garmin offers a better experience than most.

Pros

Front and back cameras with simultaneous recording

Good software

Clear night-time footage

Cons

Doesn’t offer 4K video capture

Nextbase 622GW

Best image quality

Buy the Nextbase 622GW

Here’s a great option if you want to record the absolute highest quality footage. The Nextbase 622GW can record at up to 4K resolution, but there’s more to it than that. It has an polarising filter, removing glare, great stabilisation and top-quality night-time video. The lens doesn’t have the widest field of view, 140 degrees, but it’s great for environments in which a lower-end dash cam might struggle.

Pros

Records at up to 4K resolution

Handles bad weather and night-time driving very well

Cons

Field of view isn’t the widest

4K capture will eat up memory card space

Mio MiVue C330

Budget buy

Buy the Mio MiVue C330

You don’t have to spend too much to get a quality dash cam. The Mio MiVue C330 likely does everything you need. It records 1080p, 30 frames per second footage, and has a solid 130-degree lens. You can set it to begin recording when you start driving, and while the image quality isn’t superlative, it does the job. There are no special night vision skills here, but the f/2.0 lens yields acceptable results in low light.

Pros

Affordable

Includes a windscreen mount kit

Cons

Image quality is not stellar, as you should expect from an entry-level dash cam

Traveling on roads is never without risk. Dash cams can provide you with peace of mind and make you a more informed driver, while also potentially saving you money by providing evidence in an insurance dispute. They are therefore an invaluable tool to have in your vehicle. Lucky for you, we’ve compiled a list of the most popular dashboard cameras you can buy right now, no matter your needs.