Top Gaming Chairs: Find the perfect chair to go with your gaming setup

Gaming chairs have had something of a facelift over the last couple of years. They’re not just for gaming obsessives anymore. Many make a great home office chair, even if you’ll spend more time in them browsing the web and doing life admin than playing the game you’ve meant to fire up for months. However, there are a whole lot of them online. While cheaper chairs may have strong steel structures, it’s often worth spending a little more to get a chair with better-designed padding, good lumbar support and quality wearing surfaces so the seat fabric’s top layer won’t start showing its age peeling off in a year or two. Here are the best gaming chairs you can buy at the moment.

Razer Iskur

Best buy

Buy the Razer Iskur

The Razer Iskur is a more grown-up looking gaming chair. Well, apart from the green stitching in the standard model. This is not down to a rejection of racing seat style, because it’s still roughly the classic gaming chair shape; rather, the Iskur has built-in adjustable lumbar support, avoiding the often clunking looking lower back support pillow you need to strap to most rivals in order to sit properly. Check out the lovely Stoff version too, with a grey fabric finish, if you’d prefer a softer appearance.

Pros

Integrated lumbar support

Strong steel construction

Sophisticated design

Cons

Some may find the lumbar adjustment doesn’t suit their frame

Noblechairs Hero

Best for customisation

Buy the Noblechairs Hero

Noblechairs has become the go-to gaming chair brand for many. Part of this is down to effective marketing, but the company also has the products to back it up.

The Noblechairs Hero is where you should start. It’s a smart-looking chair with classic racing seat style back ergonomics, but the seat pan’s foam is not too aggressively contoured. This makes it easier to, say, sit cross-legged. The Hero also has integrated lumbar support, keeping your back feeling, and the chair looking, fresh.

Pros

Long-standing, tried and tested line

Smart-looking design

High quality padding

Cons

Firm, rather than squishy, support

Andaseat Kaiser Pro

Best XL chair

Buy the Andaseat Kaiser Pro

A good pick for the larger player, the Andaseat Kaiser Pro has a weight limit of 200kg and is suitable for those up to 6 feet 10 inches tall. However, what stood out to us more on trying Andaseat’s larger chairs were the plush, soft foam padding and the extra space of the seat plan. This one will really make you feel as if you are sitting on a throne. And despite the high weight limit the chair still tilts back 160 degrees for recliner gaming. It doesn’t have adjustable lumbar support but the included memory foam lower back pillow is great.

Pros

Great for larger players

Plush padding

Strong structure

Cons

Uses strap-on lumbar support

