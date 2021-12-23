Top smart tablet to buy for your children: The best four compared

Whether your child is starting primary school or about to leave for their secondary, use our comprehensive list of kid-friendly tablets to help your child find the right device for their needs

If you want a tablet for kids already in secondary school, they’ll likely get on just fine with a “normal” tablet. But you can also buy specialist tablets for younger kids, which come with tough-but-cute grip shells and, in some cases, very generous warranties. Here are some of the top models to consider.

As you can probably tell from our selections, Amazon has this part of the market more-or-less covered. Its kids’ tablets come with a “worry-free” guarantee that covers you for damage for two years; frankly, it’s the best in the business.

Amazon Fire HD Kids Pro

Best for kids approaching secondary-school age

A large 10.1-inch Full HD screen makes this the best option if you want a tablet that can function as a mini TV, particularly if it is to be shared between two siblings or friends. A kick-stand also lets the tablet sit up by itself.

Pros

Large, sharp screen

Long battery life

Has a built-in kick-stand

Cons

At 718g this tablet may be a little heavy for younger kids to use on their own

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro

Best for use on the go

Amazon’s mid-size kids’ tablet has an 8-inch screen. It’s a good fit for car and train journeys and general portable use, and has an integrated kick-stand. The smaller screen makes this tablet a good deal lighter than the 10-inch version, weighing in at only 550g.

Pros

Mid-size screen offers a good balance of weight/size and portability

Long battery life

Tough case

Cons

Low screen resolution

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition

Best for younger children

The classic Kids’ tablet design, and a great way to introduce your children to tech. It has a child-friendly browser and app collection, and Amazon’s excellent two-year worry-free guarantee. While not as powerful as some of Amazon’s higher-end tablets, this one handles the basics just fine and the pricing is excellent.

Pros

A guarantee that coves accidental damage for two years

Impact-resistant outer cover with hand grips

Lots of child-friendly safety features

Cons

May seem too restrictive for older children (Amazon recommends it for children aged 3-7)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Honourable Mention

If your child doesn’t like the idea of a tablet made for kids, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a good alternative. It’s a rock-solid entry level tablet that doesn’t cost a fortune and has full access to the Google Play app store.

Pros

Rich 10.4-inch Full HD screen

Quad speakers for satisfying stereo sound

Has a Kids mode with restricted access to content

Cons

Fewer child-friendly features than a dedicated kids tablet

With technology becoming more and more integrated into both schoolwork and everyday life, it might be challenging to find the right tablet that fits your child‘s needs, but our carefully curated list of kid-friendly tablets will definitely help you find the right one.