Toyota has unveiled the 2022 Corolla and C-HR

The Corolla and C-HR series of cars have been refreshed by manufacturer Toyota for the new year, and order books for the updated models are already open, with deliveries commencing in early 2022. Here’s what new about them.

For one thing, they’ll both feature Toyota Smart Connect+, which is the brand’s latest multimedia system. Based around an 8-inch HD touchscreen, it boasts a 2.4 times faster CPU than its predecessors, and can provide traffic information, 3D city mapping, road signage, and traffic camera locations. All of this information is delivered without the need for a smartphone connection, and without additional data charges being incurred.

The new Corolla will come in three different configurations (Hatchback, Touring Sports, and Saloon), and there are two new colour options: Platinum White Pearl and Silver Metallic. The Saloon will have new 10-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels fitted as standard.