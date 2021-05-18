Twitter Blue: Features unveiled for the social media site’s rumoured subscription service

Twitter is reportedly on the verge of released a subscription service to its microblogging website, and a trusted source has revealed the features it could include.

Along with funny cat gifs and amusing memes, Twitter has sadly also built a dark reputation for trolling, abuse, and disinformation. Some days you just might think that the only thing that could possibly make it worse would be if you paid money for it. Well, if that’s the case, I’ve got some bad news.

Twitter is apparently planning to launch a subscription service called Twitter Blue, that’s set to cost around $3 (~£2) per month. This news could have serious ramifications for the rest of the industry, as it could be widely adopted by other social media sites should it succeed. But that will all depend on the extra features you get for your money; so what can we expect to see?

Twitter is calling their upcoming Subscription Service “Twitter Blue”, priced at $2.99/month for now, including paid features like:



Undo Tweets: https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOH



Collections: https://t.co/qfFfAXHp1o pic.twitter.com/yyMStpCkpr — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021

Our information comes courtesy of Jane Manchun Wong, a respected researcher. She says that new features could include:

Undo Tweets

Before you get too excited and believe this to be the “Delete Tweet” feature that the site’s users have been begging for ever since its existence, this is actually just a timer that allows you to back out of posting a tweet for a few seconds before they’re published, working much like Gmail’s “Undo Send” option (which is, you know, free).

Collections

This just refers to being able to make bookmark folders, pretty much exactly as you’re been able to do in web browsers (for a grand price of… you guessed it, nothing). As the feature stands in this stage of development, there won’t even be options to filter or search through them.

Scroll

Following Twitter’s purchase of this app, it was just a matter of time before it would join the site at some point. Scroll enhances news websites so that they deliver, in its own words, “a blazing fast experience that loads with no ads, no dodgy trackers and no chumboxes of clickbait”. However, the downside is that this feature could be reserved for an even higher monthly rate, as there could be subscription tiers with $3 just being the start.

I’m so excited to say that Twitter is acquiring @tryscroll! We’ll be going into private beta as we integrate into a broader Twitter subscription later in the year. https://t.co/KUJh8d6HJR Here’s why… pic.twitter.com/SnY3ew5Tne — Tony Haile (@arctictony) May 4, 2021

These features certainly sound like they’ll make Twitter a touch easier to use, but it’s hard to see how such software tweaks would really be worth a monthly subscription.

Would you pay $3 (~£2) extra per month for the features listed above? Let us know in the poll below: