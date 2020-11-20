Welcome to Recombeers – our new weekly show!

Recombu is pleased to announce its new weekly Recombeers show! The new video series will appear on our YouTube channel every Friday at 5pm.

We’ll kick things off with our Winners and Losers segment, giving a breakdown of all the latest developments in the world of tech before showing you which devices we’ve been tinkering with that week in ‘Show and Tell’.

After that we’ll turn our attention to you, our lovely readers and viewers, in the show’s final section: YouTube Comments. Here we’ll answer any questions you’ve sent and highlight some of the nicest, and meanest, feedback we’ve received.

Today’s special launch episode features myself, Editor Alastair Stevenson and resident Tech Spurt and Recombu alumni Chris Barraclough.

In the video we wax lyrical about everything from the current PS5 stock shortage to Huawei’s sale of Honor and Apple’s new M1 powered MacBooks.

The show is an evolving project where we’ll be making changes based on your feedback so make sure to drop any suggestions, insults and if you’re feeling particularly generous, feedback on things you liked in the comments section.

The show is one of many new ideas we have for Recombu’s YouTube channel so be sure to subscribe and catch up with the latest content.

We’ll also be opening a new video studio in the New Year once the lockdown is lifted and we can guarantee the safety of our staff. So please put up with the current Zoom format while our team of tech experts are working from home!

Make sure to tune in next week when we’ll be getting yet another guest presenter to join our team of tech experts, who’ll be offering key advice and updates on all the big developments in the world of tech in a special Black Friday themed episode of Recombeers.