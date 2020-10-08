What tech are you looking to buy this Amazon Prime Day?

After what seemed like an eternity, the long-delayed Amazon Prime Day 2020 has finally been confirmed and is taking place October 13 and 14, but one question remains – what are you planning on buying in the sale?

As the first major sale since all the trials and tribulations of 2020 kicked off, Amazon Prime Day is also an opportunity for us to collectively indulge in some retail therapy. Nothing says “I can’t wait to put this year behind me” like a brand new gaming console to absorb your free time.

Taking place over a 48-hour period, we’re expecting this year’s Prime Day to have more deals than ever, with smartphones, laptops, TVs and more being thrown into the mix. Our sister-site Trusted Reviews will be covering the event live, handpicking the best Prime Day deals that are worthy of your attention.

While the Recombu staff have already put their wishlists for deals to snap up, we’d love to hear from you about what you plan on buying during Prime Day 2020.

Given that 2020 has become the year of working from home, we wouldn’t be too surprised if buying a new laptop was at the top of most people’s priorities. Particularly for folks in creative industries, lower-end work laptops just won’t cut it and sometimes you need to splash out on something that can really handle the heavy-duty stuff.

Then again, the great move to spending most of our time indoors has led a lot of us to reconsider our home entertainment set-ups. After all, if you don’t have an OLED TV (or even a 4K TV) then are you really getting the most our your Netflix subscription or gaming consoles? Maybe you’re content with your current display, but you’d like to give the audio a boost with either a solid pair of headphones or a robust soundbar.

Whatever it is you’ve got your eye on, let your voice be heard in the poll above.