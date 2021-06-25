What’s new about Windows 11? Here’s all you need to know

Microsoft has launched a brand new operating system for PCs, and here are all the changes that the software has ushered in.
Despite the persistent rumours that Windows 10 was to be Microsoft’s final operating system, the tech giant has instead launched an all-new package of software for your PC and it’s coming out soon. Here’s all you need to know about Windows 11.
Windows 11 Release Date
At the official announcement on June 24, Microsoft shied away from giving a set-in-stone date. All we know at this stage is that the new operating system will be launched “this holiday season”, so that’s likely to mean November or December.
Windows 11 Price
Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for anybody who currently uses Windows 10; the only requirement is that your system is compatible with the new software.
You can click on this link to download software that verifies whether or not your PC is up to the demands of running Windows 11.
Windows 11 New Features
Despite counting as a completely new operating system, it’s going to feel strikingly familiar to Windows 10. Here are the more most significant changes:
- Start Menu and Task Bar. Not an earth-shattering change by any means, but these key tools will now be located at the centre of the screen rather than in the left.
- Widgets. There’s a new panel in the taskbar that will bring up widgets such as a calendar or weather forecast.
- Support for Multiple Monitors. This feature has been drastically improved so that it will be easier than ever to unplug or plug in extra monitors as and when you need, with appropriate scaling.
- Touchscreen Optimisation. Microsoft has tried earnestly to adapt its OS for touchscreens without a great deal of success, but once again it is trying to make Windows 11 as efficient on a tablet as it is on PC.