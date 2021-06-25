What’s new about Windows 11? Here’s all you need to know

Microsoft has launched a brand new operating system for PCs, and here are all the changes that the software has ushered in.

Despite the persistent rumours that Windows 10 was to be Microsoft’s final operating system, the tech giant has instead launched an all-new package of software for your PC and it’s coming out soon. Here’s all you need to know about Windows 11.

Windows 11 Release Date

At the official announcement on June 24, Microsoft shied away from giving a set-in-stone date. All we know at this stage is that the new operating system will be launched “this holiday season”, so that’s likely to mean November or December.

Windows 11 Price

Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for anybody who currently uses Windows 10; the only requirement is that your system is compatible with the new software.

You can click on this link to download software that verifies whether or not your PC is up to the demands of running Windows 11.

Windows 11 New Features

Despite counting as a completely new operating system, it’s going to feel strikingly familiar to Windows 10. Here are the more most significant changes: