What’s the Best Mouse for PC Gaming? Here’s our round-up

Our list of the top gaming mice on the market will help you choose the right one for you. All items on offer here boast extreme ergonomics, are great value for money, and will give you the edge when you need it.
Why should you buy a dedicated gaming mouse? While you can play games with any mouse, these specialist ones tend to have some extra features.
All our top picks below have customisable lighting, additional programmable buttons and high-resolution tracker sensors. You can alter their sensitivity to change how your mouse behaves. Choose a wired mouse if you want to spend less, but you’ll also find a great wireless option in our list of the best gaming mice below.
- Best buy: Razer Viper 8KHz
- Best wireless gaming mouse: Razer Deathadder V2 Pro
- Value pick: Logitech G203 Lightsync
Razer Viper 8KHz
- Best buy
- Buy the Razer Viper 8KHz
The Razer Vive 8KHz is currently our go-to recommendation for anyone looking for a gaming mouse. It offers excellent performance and should suit most hands. This isn’t a whopper of a mouse, and has an ambidextrous design, handy if you are left-handed or if someone else who will use it is. Its 8000Hz polling rate is excellent, maximum sensitivity is extremely high and while there are programmable buttons the overall look is tasteful.
Pros
- Ultra-high polling rate for greater accuracy and responsiveness
- It’s an ambidextrous design
Cons
- No wireless
- Only one lighting zone
Razer Deathadder V2 Pro
- Best wireless gaming mouse
- Buy the Rayzer Deathadder V2 Pro
We recommend a Razer Deathadder V2 Pro if you want a wireless gaming mouse. A big part of this is down to the Deathadder shape, which just feels fantastic, particularly if you have larger hands. This mouse has dual-mode wireless, which means you can use it as a Bluetooth mouse or a 2.4GHz one, connecting to your PC using the little USB adapter in the box. You’ll get up to 120 hours of battery life with Bluetooth, 70 hours with 2.4GHz wireless. Or you can just plug it in. A USB cable is included and the battery is rechargeable, rather than a AA you have to replace.
Pros
- Excellent ergonomics
- Dual-mode wireless
- Ultra-high resolution tracker sensor
Cons
- Only one lighting zone
- Doesn’t offer additional weights to change the feel
Logitech G203 Lightsync
- Best Value
- Buy the Logitech G203 Lightsync
If you want to spend less you can’t go wrong with a Logitech G203 Lightsync. This wired gaming mouse is highly affordable, but still packs in all the features expected of a specialist model. You get programmable buttons, two-zone RGB lighting and high resolution 8000dpi tracking sensor you can customise in fine-grain steps using Logitech’s companion app. The mouse to get if you’d rather keep more of your money to spend on games.
Pros
- Great value
- Comfortable contours
- Crisp two-zone RGP lighting
Cons
- Mouse sensor not as high resolution as some
- Its shape may not suit those with large hands
The gaming mice from our list above should see you move gameplay to the next level thanks to their advanced ergonomics and responsiveness.
