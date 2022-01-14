What’s the Best Mouse for PC Gaming? Here’s our round-up

Our list of the top gaming mice on the market will help you choose the right one for you. All items on offer here boast extreme ergonomics, are great value for money, and will give you the edge when you need it.

Why should you buy a dedicated gaming mouse? While you can play games with any mouse, these specialist ones tend to have some extra features.

All our top picks below have customisable lighting, additional programmable buttons and high-resolution tracker sensors. You can alter their sensitivity to change how your mouse behaves. Choose a wired mouse if you want to spend less, but you’ll also find a great wireless option in our list of the best gaming mice below.

Razer Viper 8KHz

Best buy

The Razer Vive 8KHz is currently our go-to recommendation for anyone looking for a gaming mouse. It offers excellent performance and should suit most hands. This isn’t a whopper of a mouse, and has an ambidextrous design, handy if you are left-handed or if someone else who will use it is. Its 8000Hz polling rate is excellent, maximum sensitivity is extremely high and while there are programmable buttons the overall look is tasteful.

Pros

Ultra-high polling rate for greater accuracy and responsiveness

It’s an ambidextrous design

Cons

No wireless

Only one lighting zone

Razer Deathadder V2 Pro

Best wireless gaming mouse

We recommend a Razer Deathadder V2 Pro if you want a wireless gaming mouse. A big part of this is down to the Deathadder shape, which just feels fantastic, particularly if you have larger hands. This mouse has dual-mode wireless, which means you can use it as a Bluetooth mouse or a 2.4GHz one, connecting to your PC using the little USB adapter in the box. You’ll get up to 120 hours of battery life with Bluetooth, 70 hours with 2.4GHz wireless. Or you can just plug it in. A USB cable is included and the battery is rechargeable, rather than a AA you have to replace.

Pros

Excellent ergonomics

Dual-mode wireless

Ultra-high resolution tracker sensor

Cons

Only one lighting zone

Doesn’t offer additional weights to change the feel

Logitech G203 Lightsync

Best Value

If you want to spend less you can’t go wrong with a Logitech G203 Lightsync. This wired gaming mouse is highly affordable, but still packs in all the features expected of a specialist model. You get programmable buttons, two-zone RGB lighting and high resolution 8000dpi tracking sensor you can customise in fine-grain steps using Logitech’s companion app. The mouse to get if you’d rather keep more of your money to spend on games.

Pros

Great value

Comfortable contours

Crisp two-zone RGP lighting

Cons

Mouse sensor not as high resolution as some

Its shape may not suit those with large hands

The gaming mice from our list above should see you move gameplay to the next level thanks to their advanced ergonomics and responsiveness.