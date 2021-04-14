Will BioShock 4 pull off its open-world ambitions?

Rapture or Columbia could come to life as a living, breathing cities according to this latest news concerning the critically-acclaimed and thought-provoking role-playing game.

The developer for BioShock 4 has posted an ad for developers that has given us a very big clue as to how the blockbuster video game could turn out.

The job listing includes positions such as AI programmer, UI/UX designer, tools programmer, senior world designer, senior technical designer, and senior writer, and PCGamesN noticed that the studio, Cloud Chamber, is looking for individuals “who can weave impactful, character-driven stories in an open world setting.”

This would seem like a natural development after BioShock Infinite, which boasted a significantly expanded playing environment (namely the airborne city of Columbia) compared to the first two games in the series, which were stuck in the claustrophobic underwater environs of Rapture. We’re looking forward to seeing how an open-world city would take shape given the games’ strange, dystopian biopunk setting; it would certainly give greater opportunity for the capitalist satire for which the series is known, along with more freedom for the player, but could it water down the story-driven first-person experience too much?

It’s become somewhat of a trope in the video games industry that as a successful series progresses, an open world setting is inevitably incorporated, whether to satisfy players’ demands for an immersive experience or to fit in the writers’ ambitions for a larger scope. While some series have mastered the evolution towards an open world (such as Batman: Arkham), there are others that floundered when they were given the freedom to fail (such as Mafia 3 for instance).

Will the team behind BioShock pull off this difficult transition for an even more rewarding and eye-opening experience? Let us know what your thoughts are on this news in the poll below: