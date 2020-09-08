Will you buy an iPhone 12?

Apple is gearing up to release its 2020 flagship, iPhone 12. There’s already loads of strong rumours about all the new features and a snazzy new design. So, what do you think? Are you going to buy an iPhone 12?

iPhone 12 looks set to be an exciting next step for Apple. Rumours are pointing towards a pretty big redesign that harkens back to the old industrial design of the iPhone 5, as well as the current iPad Pro 2020. There’s also speculation of a snazzy new refresh rate for Apple’s next flagship, some new camera tech and the eventual introduction of 5G to Apple phones (via Jon Prosser).

All that sounds great, right? The iPhone 11 range was a great entry for Apple and it seems like there’s plenty in the tank for this year’s lineup. Nevertheless, we know there’ll be plenty of detractors and with good reason.

Much cheaper phones already have 5G and, according to Fast Company, the same tech won’t be on every model. Moreover, the same goes for refresh rate, iPhone 12 could be a massive disappointment if the tech doesn’t cover the whole range and is at all limited. Then, as Epic Games well knows, you’re locked into using iOS – restricting your ability to customise and control your whole smartphone experience.

Whether your an Apple fanatic, an Android stalwart or are still sitting on the fence, we want to hear your thoughts on if you think the iPhone 12 is a purchase worth your hard-earned cash. Vote below: