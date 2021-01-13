Wonder Woman 1984 is out now in the UK — here’s how you can watch it

Gal Gadot is back behind the whip for Wonder Woman 1984, and it’s finally available in the UK — but the price might put you off.

Wonder Woman 1984 is available to watch in the UK from today (January 13) through video on demand services including:

But prepare yourself for the price, because it won’t come cheap: the 48-hour rental costs £15.99, regardless of where you rent it from.

That’s a dizzingly high price to pay for one film, even if it is two and a half hours long. The precedent here was set by Disney’s Mulan (2020) which required a Disney Plus subscription and an additional £19.99 fee to watch the film (though this arrangement did allow you to keep it, rather than just enjoy it for a two-day rental period). The price is expected to drop after several months, by which time the film will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD.

These tactics are clearly a way for studios to try and recoup some of the losses they will inevitably incur after theatrical runs were cancelled by Covid restrictions, but it does seem harder to justify such an outlay to merely stream a film without the full big screen experience you’d get at the cinema.

But is the blockbuster worth such a bundle? Well the jury’s still out on that one, as the movie’s release met mixed reactions. Rotten Tomatoes registers a critical rating of 60% approval for the film (although the audience rate is more positive at 74%), with the summary reading: “Wonder Woman 1984 struggles with sequel overload, but still offers enough vibrant escapism to satisfy fans of the franchise and its classic central character.”

So will you whip up the necessary cash for WW84? Or are you wondering how anyone could pay that much to stream a movie? Let us know in the poll below.