Wonder Woman 1984 will come to cinemas and streaming – but UK fans are left in the dark

The new superhero film, dubbed WW84 for short, will finally be released a year behind schedule – but British fans waiting to see Diana Prince duke it out with Cheetah may be left disappointed.

Gal Gadot, who plays the role of Wonder Woman, has revealed on Twitter that the sequel to the 2017 film will finally be released to cinemas and the HBO Max streaming service on December 25 in the United States. This will come as welcome news to the American fanbase of the DC film series, as it was first slated for release all the way back on December 13, 2019.

However, the international release (including the UK) is still scheduled for December 16 – but there has been no word yet as to how it will be made available in this country.

On the one hand, lockdown is set to end on December 2, but it could well be subject to extension – and even once it’s lifted, there will be fewer cinemas around since the sad closure of CineWorld for now. And on the other hand, the HBO Max streaming service is still not live in the UK, so it wouldn’t be possible to stream the new movie by those means either. We’ll await further information on the release from Warner Bros in the coming days and weeks.

The upcoming film is unsurprisingly set in the year 1984 and will surely feature plenty of decade-specific pop culture references, while Chris Pine will also reprise his role as Steve Trevor, and Kristen Wiig will star as the antagonist Cheetah.

The original movie received largely positive reviews, in stark contrast to most other recent DC Comics projects, so we’ll be on tenterhooks to see if the sequel can actually live up to expectations.