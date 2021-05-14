Xbox Series X and S will be the first consoles to support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

The Xbox Series X and S will soon get a sound a vision upgrade that will improve your gaming experience even more, thanks to Dolby’s expertise.

It has been announced that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be upgraded to feature Dolby Atmos and Dolby Visual, becoming the first-ever consoles to boast these premium features which should significantly boost immersion when you’re getting into the game.

Larry Hryb (also known as “Major Nelson”), Director of Programming for Xbox Live, revealed the exciting news on his Twitter account with the following tweet that teased “full spectrum visuals”:

Get ready to transform your gaming experience with full-spectrum visuals! Rolling out to Xbox Insiders this week: Dolby Vision for gaming on Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/iU2RktHvPG — Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) May 14, 2021

Related: Finally, Microsoft is clamping down on Xbox scalpers

Dolby Atmos is the class-leading surround-sound technology that many of us are already familiar with, but the visual upgrade will be new to most.

Dolby Vision will bring “brighter highlights, sharper contrast, and more vibrant color” according to the brand, and it could even give you an edge when it comes to competitive gaming, as apparently the feature “can make it easier to see opponents hiding in the shadows and spot hidden clues through expanded contrast and better clarity in both light and dark scenes.”

I haven’t even mentioned the best part yet: Dolby Vision games automatically map to any display running the technology, so you won’t have to fiddle around with sliders any more to get the best possible picture. Banishing those baffling bars certainly scores Dolby some points in my book.

Related: Best TV: Choose your winner from Sony, LG, Panasonic, Samsung, and more

Microsoft says that this upgrade will be rolled out to Alpha Insiders, and that to get the most from it you must update your television set so that it’s running the very latest firmware, and that the experience will be further improved with such features as automatic low-latency mode (ALLM) or variable refresh rate (VRR).