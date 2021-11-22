You can pick up these LEGO Adidas trainers for a bargain price with this deal

You can pick up the official LEGO kit for Adidas’ iconic Superstar trainers at a cut price just before Black Friday, thanks to this tempting deal.

The thrilling appeal of constructing a LEGO set never gets old, no matter your age. This remarkable aims to tickle that retro trainers trend, perfectly embodying the iconic Adidas Originals Superstar for a display piece that’s bound to bring back memories — and this deal will almost save you 40% on the recommended retail price.

DEAL: Buy LEGO Adidas Originals Superstar trainer for £49.99

The stylish sports shoe model replicates the classic Adidas footwear in exacting detail, including the brand logo and its synonymous three stripes design, and once complete you can tie it up with genuine shoelaces and package it in an authentic Adidas shoebox just like the real deal.

The kit is comprised of 731 pieces and is recommended for adult builders due to its complexity. No doubt it will pose a challenging task, even to experienced brick builders, but there’s nothing like that rewarding feeling of finishing off a daunting LEGO kit and being able to proudly display the end product. If you’re a fan of legendary streetwear, this shoould be right up your alley.

So if you’re a sportwear enthusiast who wants some decoration to spice up your home — and a fun challenge that’s not related to your on-field exertions — then why not treat yourself to this cracking LEGO kit, and make a sweet saving of £30 in the process.