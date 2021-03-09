Zack Snyder’s Justice League was just released on HBO Max by mistake

HBO Max blundered by accidentally making the highly-anticipated superhero movie available early instead of a kids’ film.

A film that tells of a clash of titans, epic in scope and yet touchingly human in character. That’s what viewers may have been hoping for when they started watching Tom & Jerry on HBO Max, but instead they reportedly found themselves watching Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a 242-minute long rehash of the 2017 movie which drew mixed reviews but has greatly enthused the superhero superfans on social media.

This Twitter post was one of the first alarms that sounded upon HBO’s blunder. The mistake has been rectified and captures have been pulled from Twitter due to copyright, but not before thousands of people had their first glimpse of the fan-demanded film. Fortunately the lucky viewer quoted above gave the following review: “The CGI finally rivals that of Marvel and you’re gonna love it. That’s all I’m saying. No spoilers. Get excited.”

As you can see from the above trailer, the CGI is far from the only thing that’s new about this version of Justice League. Fans campaigned for years to get Zack Snyder’s authentic vision of the film released (after Joss Whedon completed filming for the original movie), and to that end apparently much of the project has been completely reshot at great expense. This time round it will even include Jared Leto as the Joker, who was not featured at all in the original.

As for Tom & Jerry, the famous cat and mouse duo are back for a CGI slapstick adventure, joined by live-action cast members including Chloe Grace Moretz. So far it’s received fairly poor reviews from critics, but at least under half as long as Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

As HBO Max is unavailable in the UK, you’ll have to wait to watch either film. Tom & Jerry is set for a cinema and video-on-demand release sometime in April or May, while Zack Snyder’s Justice League will launch on March 18.

But the real question raised by this debacle is the following: would you prefer to watch cartoon capers or caped crusaders? Let us know in the poll below: