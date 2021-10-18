A new leak gives us an insight into the Samsung Galaxy S22’s redesign

Leaked images show that we can expect a slightly differently-shaped handset from Samsung’s flagship series when it arrives in several months’ time.

It’s only been a month or so since the iPhone 13 made its début and already the tech world has swivelled on its axis to focus its attention on its Android counterpart, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22. The fevered speculation will only increase in intensity now that we’ve laid our eyes on one of the first physical pieces of evidence for the upcoming flagship:

This is the first time we have seen the Tempered Glass Screen Protector of Galaxy S22 and S22 +. We can find that they are more rounded and slightly fatter than S21 series. pic.twitter.com/3BhneQsSTq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 15, 2021

Posted on Twitter by the reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe, the above images show the tempered glass screen protectors of both the standard version and the Plus-sized edition next to each other, along with a reference photo of their predecessors.

As noted in the caption, this new evidence indicates that the handsets will be wider and have more rounded corners than the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. While some fans might welcome a new aspect ratio, it could potentially make the devices a little more difficult to wield single-handedly — but we’ll have to check that out for ourselves once they become available.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

These enlightening images are among the first genuine clues we’ve seen so far about the Galaxy S22, as leaks are currently quite thin on the ground. Considering that we expect the flagship to be launched in the early part of 2022, possibly as early as January, there’s still plenty of time to learn more about the phone before it is made official.

Ideally we’d like to see improvements made to the display, which was a mere 1080p in the Samsung Galaxy S21, and a boost to the battery which could only deliver five or six hours of screen-on time before needing a charge.