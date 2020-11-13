Best Android phone: Samsung, OnePlus, Realme and more fight for your votes

Are the latest iPhones just not doing it for you? Well, you’ve got a ridiculously wide selection to choose from in the Android market to compensate. To help you make the choice, we’ve reviewed the best of the best. Read below for a quickfire round-up and make your choice on what you think is the best Android phone.

The Android market has always been extremely diverse but, with the emergence of ultra-premium devices, strong mid-range phones and tremendously capable budget blowers in 2020, you’re absolutely drowning in choice.

Whether you want the most stylish and innovative phones that might sap your wallet but will leave you looking good, or want a decent camera and display for under £400, the options have made it into our best Android phone list. Samsung, OnePlus, Google, Realme and Oppo are the key contenders, all of which have brought their A-game.

While we’ve provided you with all of our expertise, from our short and sharp summaries below to the full Android phone reviews, we are leaving the all important verdict up to you – the reader. Place your vote below and make sure to check back for more additions to the list as well as to see how your favourite is doing.