Best phone: Vote for what you think is the top phone right now

We’ve brought together a selection of brilliant phones for you to vote for, so we can determine what really is the best of the best.

Smartphones have become indispensable parts of our daily lives, so naturally it is important that you choose an excellent performer to see you through the next two or three years.

Whether it’s Samsung’s latest phablet, Apple’s finest flagship, 5G at a reasonable price or a breathtaking camera, these smartphones in our list have got everything you need.

Take a read below, dive into the reviews if you’re intrigued for more, and make sure to vote for your pick of the best phone you can buy right now.