Pixel 6: Everything you need to know about Google’s next smartphone

Google has unveiled official images and specs for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, so here’s everything we’ve learned about the devices.

In an unexpected Twitter announcement, Google has revealed the design and some specifications of its upcoming Pixel 6 smartphone, and for the first time it will launch a Pro version of the device, for even greater performance. Here’s what we know so far about the “Sixel”…

Google Pixel 6 Design

Pixel phones have often boasted a distinctive two-tone design, and this look makes a comeback with the Pixel 6, with a new twist on the idea.

The horizontal camera bump seems pronounced and takes the form of a black bar, while the rear panel adopts a different colour above and below this module.

There are three colour combinations for the standard and Pro editions, the latter of which has slightly more space above the camera bar.

It’s certainly a striking look that distinguishes itself from the competition, but that large camera bump looks like a potential nuisance.

Google Pixel 6 Camera

Speaking of that very same camera, which has always been a great strength of the Pixel range, there is a good reason for that considerable bulge.

The Pro device will boast three cameras in total, one of which being a 4x zoom telephoto lens that will be absent from the standard version of the smartphone. This is presumably the key difference between the two models.

Google Pixel 6 Specifications

Perhaps the biggest news from the big reveal was that Google is making its own smartphone chip for the very first time, named Tensor, which will power the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

So, why has Google shifted away from Snapdragon? According to the brand, it’s because this chip is capable of processing “Google’s most powerful AI and ML models directly on [the Pixel 6]”, going on to say that “You’ll see a transformed experience for the camera, speech recognition, and many other Pixel 6 features.”

There’s a lot riding on this gamble from Google, and we can’t wait to see if it lives up to the hype.

Google Pixel 6 Release Date

Despite all the info that Google has given us, we still don’t have a set release date yet; all the brand has said so far is that the smartphones are coming “this fall” (i.e. Autumn).

The Google Pixel 5 was announced on September 30 and available to buy from October 29, so it’s reasonable to assume that its successor will follow a similar launch pattern.