Huawei has announced the P50 Pocket, and it looks like a foldable rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Huawei has announced a new upcoming foldable phone that is apparently both “compact and powerful”. Can it beat what Samsung has to offer?

Huawei has just announced a new product named the P50 Pocket, and judging from the clues we’ve got so far it looks like it will be a small-sized foldable phone that could be a perfect rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The official imagery shows two silver and gold surfaces meeting at an angle, indicating a foldable device, and the associated tagline is “compact but powerful”.

Due to the emphasis on its smaller size, we’re pretty sure that this will not be a large-scale successor to the Huawei Mate X 2, which closely resembled the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in its book-like format, or even the recently-announced Oppo Find N, which also takes a similar path.

Instead, it is most likely to adopt the clamshell form factor made most famous by the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which features a very small outer screen and a standard-sized inner screen.

The two different designs each have their advantages and disadvantages, but it’s refreshing to see another potential challenger emerging among ultra-compact foldables aside from just Samsung’s offering and the Motorola Razr 2019.

However, Huawei is likely to have an uphill battle on its hands if it wishes to bring this new device into the Western market as Google Mobile Services are still unavailable on the brand’s devices, which makes it a hard sell as an Android smartphone. Nonetheless, we’re eager to see if Huawei can push the envelope of what is possible with a foldable phone when the P50 Pocket is announced on 23 December this year.