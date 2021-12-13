iPhone 13 Mini Review

Is the iPhone 13 Mini the ideal phone for you, if you prefer your handsets to be pint-sized in proportion? Or should you keep looking for a different diddy device?

What we love — Great camera, better battery life, and the most powerful petite phone around

The iPhone 13 Mini may be small, but there’s nothing shy or retiring about it. This half-pint handset rocks the same camera system (aside from the telephoto zoom) as the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple’s top smartphone from last year, and so it goes without saying that the results are incredible. Lowlight performance is particularly noteworthy, with the photography rivalling efforts from the Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21.

It also has the exact same A15 Bionic silicon chip as other models in the iPhone 13 series, and so delivers fantastic performance across every field while also packing in 5G too. The battery life has also received a significant boost compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 12 Mini, and so now it will endure a heavy day’s usage without needing to be recharged.

What we don’t like — No optical zoom option, and an unimpressive display refresh rate

There are a couple of compromises on this device, but the biggest ones are not particularly related to its diminuitive size. On the one hand it lacks a telephoto lens that could have added an optical zoom option to its photographic arsenal, while it also misses out on the enhanced refresh rates that have finally arrived on the other models in the iPhone 13 series to ensure smooth-scrolling displays.

Verdict

If you think most devices these days are too huge to handle and you’d prefer a smaller-sized smartphone, then this is undoubtedly the best around thanks to its brilliant camera, top-level performance, and good battery life. A couple of drawbacks including its lack of a telephoto camera and its bog standard 60Hz refresh rate hold it back from absolute perfection, but it’s still an excellent option.

