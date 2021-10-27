The top-range version of Apple’s latest smartphone is now available to buy, and with improvements to the display and the battery, has it truly earned that ‘Pro’ moniker?

What we love — Sublime screen, incredible camera, and peerless performance

After being somewhat disappointed by the iPhone 12 Pro in this regard, it’s great to finally see one of Apple’s smartphones implement a display capable of a 120Hz refresh rate. This means that scrolling on the beautiful 6.1-inch OLED panel will be far smoother, while its variability means it can save battery when you undertake less demanding activities.

The battery itself delivers improved endurance too, generally leaving us with 10-15% charge at the end of a busy day of usage. Partly that’s also due to the efficiency of the improved A15 Bionic chipset, which is immensely capable at handling difficult tasks and at speeding up everyday processes alike, while also packing 5G connectivity.

The triple camera system delivers truly stunning images, whether shot at day or night, reliably capturing high amounts of detail and also levelling out dynamic range and colours to ensure a realistic palette in your shots. With a wide angle camera plus a telephoto sensor and an ultrawide lens, you’ve got a great deal of versatility to work with that is only further enhanced by new software modes.

What we don’t like — Not the best zoom camera around, and the screen notch feels dated

There are no dealbreakers with this device, but there are just a couple of minor niggles that might get on your nerves. Although the screen notch has been reduced in size by 20%, it still feels like a throwback to bygone years now that Android phones have firmly moved on to punch hole selfie cameras instead. And while the optical zoom has been improved to 3x, this still isn’t the best around; you’ll get better zoom results from the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Verdict

The iPhone 13 Pro is a brilliant device that excels in every area, especially in regard to photography, processing performance, battery life, and screen quality. If you’ve got an iPhone 12 Pro then you might be able to sit tight for another year before upgrading, but for everyone else the benefits will be immediately and gratifyingly noticeable.

Our Recombu reviews are created using data collected by Trusted Reviews Labs, utilising their testing expertise to bring you an easy-to-read, short-form review.