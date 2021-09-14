iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: What’s the difference?

Apple has just unveiled its latest smartphones, and here are the key differences between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro.

With the launch of Apple’s newest iPhone 13 series, you might be weighing up which one is most worthy of the contents of your wallet. That’s why we’ve put together this handy guide so you can compare the two back-to-back.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: Camera

The camera is often customer’s biggest concern when they’re considering a smartphone, and it’s also one of the biggest difference between the standard iPhone 13 and its Pro counterpart.

The iPhone 13 has a dual camera system, with a 12-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. However, the iPhone 13 Pro adds an extra 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and it also boasts a Time-of-Flight 3D LiDAR scanner, which is particularly useful for Augmented Reality.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: Display

If you like watching video content or playing games on your smartphone, then the display quality must be taken into consideration.

Both devices’ OLED screens are the same size (6.1-inches) and the same resolution too (1170x2532p), but that’s where the similarities end. The iPhone 13 has 800 nits typical brightness while the Pro version is set at 1000, and it also boasts a far superior variable refresh rate that can peak at 120Hz depending on the activity you’re undertaking.

The good news is that both devices now have a notch that is 20% smaller than that of previous generations.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: Performance

In this regard, the two seem indistinguishable: both devices run on Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chipset, which is said to be the fastest on any smartphone currently available. Both should be able to handle whatever you throw at them.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: Price

This is one battle where the standard version clearly has the upper hand. It has a starting price of £779 ($799) for the 128GB model, while the equivalent iPhone 13 Pro will cost £949 ($999).

Both will be available to pre-order from September 17, and available to buy on September 24.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: Verdict

It’s clear that the iPhone 13 Pro has the edge in several key areas, especially with regard to camera and display, and the gap between the two seems more significant than it was between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

Though they are both excellent devices, you might want to spend that extra cash for the added photographic versatility, plus the sumptuous screen that the Pro version provides.