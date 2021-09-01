OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review

Does the follow-up to OnePlus’ affordable phone hit all the right notes as its predecessor, or does it fall under the increasing competition that’s emerged since? Let’s take a look.

What we love – Great performance, excellent camera, and good value for money

As with most phones in the OnePlus stable, the Nord 2 5G delivers a fantastic level of performance that will make it a fan-favourite amongst those who enjoy mobile gaming. This is the first time there’s been a Mediatek processor in one of the company’s phones, rather than a Snapdragon chipset, but it acquits itself very well, even bearing comparison to major flagship phones.

What’s more, the camera is also very impressive – and that’s an area where OnePlus has historically failed to impress completely. The lead 50-megapixel camera performs very well, even at night, and the powerful chipset once again comes into its own for brilliant post-processing results.

These winning features are packed into a device that costs just £399.99 at launch, so it’s fair to say that it really punches above its weight.

What we don’t like – Mediocre battery life and no IP rating

One important feature that does unfortunately let this phone down somewhat is its rather middling battery performance. Despite a relatively promising 4500mAh capacity, we found that the Nord 2 would be drained by the early evening under demanding circumstances. To give an example, the battery tumbled by 9% after an hour of video streaming, which is a considerable blow.

Aside from that, there are a few other creature comforts missing from the phone due to its lower price. There’s no official IP rating, so we don’t know how resistant the device is to dust or water, and it doesn’t support wireless charging or expandable storage either.

Verdict

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is a very good phone in an affordable package, and it should impress you with its processing performance and photography abilities. However, it’s slightly let down by mediocre battery life and the lack of an official IP rating.

Our Recombu reviews are created using data collected by Trusted Reviews Labs, utilising their testing expertise to bring you an easy-to-read, short-form review.