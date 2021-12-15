Oppo has unveiled the Find N, a foldable rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Oppo has unveiled its own flagship foldable, and it could be fierce competition to its lookalike, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

It seems that competition is heating up among foldable screen smartphones, as Oppo is the latest manufacturer to launch its own model, named the Find N, which looks to take the fight to Samsung, Huawei, Motorola, and others.

The Oppo Find N seems to bear closest resemblance to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, due to its book-like format that houses an outer screen and a larger inner screen. However, Oppo seems to think it has the edge over its rival for several key reasons.

Firstly, it’s got a “full-size external display”. If you look at the specs for each device you might find this puzzling, size the Find N has just a 5.49-inch external screen, while that of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 measures 6.2 inches. However, this point is more concerned with the aspect ratio, which is a standard 18:9 for the former and an unusual (even ungainly) 25:9 for the latter.

The same point goes for the internal screen, where the Oppo Find N packs a widescreen-sized display, rather than the unconventional aspect ratio of the inner screen on the Fold.

As for the final two points — a minimal screen crease and seamless software integration between internal and external displays — we’re just going to wait to get our hands on it to verify if Oppo has truly delivered on these features.

The Oppo Find N goes on sale in China on 23 December, with no date yet set for other countries in the world. The starting price will be CNY¥7,699 (~£910/€1,070/$1,210).