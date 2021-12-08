Oppo shows off its eye-popping new retractable smartphone camera

Oppo has unveiled footage of how its retractable camera could work in action, and not only does it look great but it could improve performance too.

For some time now, many smartphones have struggled to deliver a top-quality telephoto zoom lens, in part down to the natural limits of a standard smartphone’s format. However, the tech brand Oppo may just have resolved that problem thanks to the ingenious retractable camera that it has just unveiled:

Most pop-ups are annoying…



But not our self-developed retractable camera! 😉



Explore more in INNO WORLD on 14/12.#OPPOINNODAY2021 pic.twitter.com/33hgJSw8If — OPPO (@oppo) December 7, 2021

The module seems to be able to zoom in and out, much like it would on a point and shoot camera, but when it’s not in use, the module can sit flush with the flat back panel of the smartphone, without creating a pesky bump.

The engraved text on the module indicates that there’s a 1/1.56-inch sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 50mm-equivalent lens.

The potential for a mechanical zoom camera not only is an attractive new design flourish but it could also make it easier to adjust the focal length of the lens contained within. This actually would address one of the very few problems we found with the brand’s last flagship, the Oppo Find X3 Pro.

While we were really impressed by the screen and the performance capabilities, we thought it was a shame that it missed out on the periscope zoom camera that had been present on its predecessor, the Oppo Find X2 Pro. Hopefully this new development will make it ever more likely that future Oppo flagships will boast an impressive optical zoom capability.