Realme announces the world’s fastest magnetic wireless charging pad, and here’s how it works

The budget smartphone brand Realme has announced a new wireless charging pad that works by magnetism and is lightning quick.

Wireless charging is very convenient when you just want to place your smartphone down and juice it back up, without having to go through the hassle of connecting a cable. For that privilege, you often have to accept a slower rate of charge; but with Realme’s new 50W MagDart wireless charging pad, which employs a complex system of magnets and air-cooling, the speeds are so quick that it can equal some of the most efficient wired fast chargers.

Realme claims that the new 50W-rated pad can charge up a 4500mAh smartphone battery from flat to full in just an hour, which would be hugely impressive for a charger with no wired connection. Most similar products struggle with controlling the heat generated from such a process, but according to manufacturer this was counteracting by an in-built air-cooling system as follows:

The 50W MagDart charger features an active air cooling system that keeps the mainboard and coil temperatures at a reasonable level with a compact and powerful fan that can quickly remove heat by drawing a large airflow into the charger so that it can maintain the charging power at a high level for a longer time.

What’s the catch? Well, there are two. Firstly, there’s currently just one smartphone in the world supports this form of magnetic wireless charging,, which differs from the Qi wireless charging supported by many other smartphones, and that’s a concept phone announced at the same event, named the Realme Flash.

On top of that, the charging pad itself has to be plugged in to the company’s 65W SuperDart wired charger in order to achieve its record-breaking speeds.

This charger wasn’t the only innovation to have been announced at Realme’s Mag For Future event on August 3. Most notably, the 15W MagDart wireless charger was also revealed as the thinnest of its kind in the world, being just 3.9mm in depth but still capable of charging a 4500mAh smartphone battery from 0-100% in 90 minutes.