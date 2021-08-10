Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021: What we’re expecting, and how to watch it live

All of Samsung’s very latest cutting-edge tech is set to be unveiled at this year’s Unpacked event. Here’s how you can follow it live, along with a list of announcements we expect to see.

When it comes to tech, only Apple can rival Apple in terms of the sheer amount of excitement generated before a product is unveiled. Things are no different before the August edition of the Galaxy Unpacked event, which takes place on August 11 at 3pm UK time; from what we can tell so far, the new devices will be as intriguing as ever.

Sporting the strapline ‘Is “good” good enough?’, the trailer for Samsung’s showcase seems to hint at a revolutionary change for mobile tech, and that will more than likely come in the form of an new generation of foldable phones — but that’s not all we expect to see on the night.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021

The much-anticipated event will kick off at 3pm on August 11, and will be available to livestream on Samsung’s website, and via the embedded YouTube link below:

Via this video stream you can watch the product announcements live, but don’t forget to check back to this page for the full rundown of new devices along with our analysis.

What will be announced at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021?

Samsung has not officially pre-announced the devices that will go on show, but we’ve still got a good idea as to what we’ll see on the day.

First and foremost, we’re expecting to see not one but two new foldable phones be unveiled; the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Taking the place of the Galaxy Note range, these will boast top-of-the-line specs and a more robust folding design.

Samsung is also strongly tipped to reveal two wearable devices, as shown off by leaker Evan Blass in the above tweets; these will be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (sequel to the well-received Samsung Galaxy Watch 3), and its less feature-packed sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4.

Galaxy Buds2 supports active noise canceling pic.twitter.com/c3dZ6Qhewm — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 6, 2021

According to Ice Universe, another renowned leaker, we can also expect to see a new pair of true wireless headphones, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, which will hope to significantly improve on the divisive reputation of their predecessors.