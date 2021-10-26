Sony Xperia PRO-I has launched with an incredible 1-inch camera sensor

The Sony Xperia PRO-I has just been announced, and it packs some incredible camera technology for a smartphone. However, the price is equally breathtaking…

Sony has just announced a new top-end smartphone with some specs that even eclipse its flagship Sony Xperia 1 III, and it claims that this one is specifically tailored for “content creators” due to its “industry leading” photographic abilities.

For the new Sony Xperia PRO-I (where the ‘I’ stands for ‘imaging), the star of the show is a 1.0-type image sensor that has previously been employed on the Sony RX100 VII compact camera, and measures a full inch. You can see it in action in the promotional video below:

This 1.0-type Exmor RS sensor brings 315 phase detection autofocus points that cover 90% of the frame, allowing you to capture moving subjects with with levels of accuracy. It’s supported by a BIONZ X mobile imaging processor and a front-end LSI, intended to reduce noise and enhance lowlight performance. Ahead of that sensor is a 24mm Zeiss lens with a dual f/2.0 to f/4.0 aperture, and there are additional lenses that are 14mm and 50mm in size.

The camera also achieves the landmark of being world’s first 4K video recording at 120fps on a smartphone. There are plenty of tools to get the best out of your videos thanks to the new Videography Pro feature that offers customisation options, Real-Time Eye autofocus and object tracking functions, and a dedicated shutter button for extra control.

Fortunately there’s a lot more to this device than just a camera; the 6.5-inch screen is a 4K HDR OLED, with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus for extra robustness, while audio features include Dolby Atmos support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Sony Xperia PRO-I will be available from authorised Sony dealers starting in early December, for a retail price of approximately £1,599.