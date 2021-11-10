The new Poco M4 Pro 5G packs super specs and a massive camera module

Poco has launched another budget smartphone that offers surprising specs, so here’s the full rundown of the Poco M4 Pro 5G from the camera to the chipset and more.

Poco has won a deserved reputation for its track record of packing top specs into low-priced devices, and now it seems to have done the same trick with the new Poco M4 Pro 5G.

As you may have already guessed from the clunky product name, the new phone boasts 5G connectivity thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, which is built on a 6nm process and features two Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.4GHz and six low-power Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz, along with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU running at 1068Mhz.

The first thing likely to strike you as you look at the device itself is the enormous camera module on its rear that seems to take up a third of the phone’s footprint. Despite its size, there are actually only two lenses here; a 50-megapixel wide camera with f/1.8 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree field of view.

The 6.6-inch screen also stacks up with the rest of the specs, offering a variable refresh rate known as ‘Dynamic Switch’, which can adjust from 50Hz to 60Hz and a maximum of 90Hz depending on the task being undertaken. The resolution is set at Full HD+, though it is an LCD panel rather than an OLED.

Related: Did Poco kill off LG’s smartphones?

Here it is, our last product of 2021!#POCOM4Pro 5G is packed with power catering to all your entertainment needs!#PowerUpYourFun — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 9, 2021

As with all unveilings with Poco, the real breathtaking moment happens when the price is revealed; this device starts from just €199 (~£170) for the 4GB RAM & 64GB storage model, making it a real potential bargain buy — but of course, you’ll have to wait until the review to see if the specs really tell everything about the performance or if there’s a catch that actually does make this deal too good to be true.