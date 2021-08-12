Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Review

Redmi devices typically prioritise good value for money, but does the Note 10 Pro still manage to pack in a great performance too?

What we love – Wonderful display, great camera and brilliant battery, all for a bargain price

The Redmi Note 10 is filled with impressive features, which is astonishing given its modest price-tag of just £249 ($279). Starting with the screen, this 6.67-inch AMOLED panel has a FHD+ resolution and, most importantly, a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This kind of spec is usually reserved for flagships so its presence here is notable, as is the 1200 nits peak brightness.

The camera is also impressive, leading with a 108-megapixel sensor that captures more light and detail than its competitors, with resulting pictures being vibrant and boasting a strong dynamic range. It even does fairly well in low light, and outperformed nearly all similarly-priced smartphones.

The battery, weighing in at 5020mAh, is also a highlight of this device and could even last you through two full days if you’re not a heavy user. Powered by the Snapdragon 732G, this phone delivers a strong, reliable performance that won’t struggle to run demanding mobile games.

What we don’t like – No 5G connectivity, and the camera can struggle in some conditions

Despite lavishly praising the camera, there are nonetheless a few drawbacks. The lack of Optical Image Stabilisation can cause a bit of blurring if you’re not keeping still when filming, and in certain conditions, such as for daytime indoor shots, or when under artificial lighting, the camera can struggle for detail and give grainy, unpleasant images. The accompanying cameras – an 8-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper – and mediocre on the one hand, and frankly useless on the other.

What’s more, you won’t get 5G connectivity with this handset, which might allow the device to save on battery life but it means you won’t get the same speedy mobile internet connection available on some other devices.

Verdict

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is a brilliant smartphone considering the price, and will impress you with its main camera, battery life, screen, and overall performance. The few drawbacks (a couple of camera flaws and its lack of 5G) certainly aren’t enough to stop this from being a brilliant choice if you’re on a sub-£300 budget.