Honor Band 5 review

The Honor Band 5 is an astonishingly cheap fitness tracker; so is it good value for money, or is it not even worth its low price?

What we love — Low price, great screen, enduring battery

With an RRP of just £29.99, the Honor Band 5 puts most of its rivals to shame, undercutting even the cheapest Fitbit on the market (which doesn’t boast nearly as many features as this wearable). Speaking of those features, you’ll be able to receive notifications and track your heart rate, SpO2 levels, step count and sleep cycles with this slender bracelet that’s water resistant to 50m.

That’s a huge range of skills for a fitness tracker on this budget, and with typical daily usage we found that it can deliver all of that without needing to be charged for a whole week. That’s particularly impressive given the punchy, vibrant 0.95-inch OLED screen it sports, which is easily readable and boasts plenty of watch face designs from which to choose.

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or just want a timepiece with few key health indicators and a handy little screen for receiving notifications, this will do the job nicely.

What we don’t like — Not a big improvement over its predecessor

While we’re very happy with its performance, the Honor Band 5 doesn’t really represent a great leap of progress from its predecessor. In one respect you could argue it’s moved backwards, as the Honor Band 4 did offer an idiosyncratic contactless payment system named AliPay (which uses QR codes) while this one offers none, though we didn’t feel that this was any great loss.

Verdict

The Honor Band 5 would be a very good fitness tracker even if you weren’t looking at the price tag. The fact that it delivers such an excellent all-round performance at a dizzyingly low RRP makes this an easy recommendation; you won’t be disappointed.

