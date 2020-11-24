Panasonic TX-55HZ2000 Review

The Panasonic HZ2000 range is the best that the manufacturer has to offer and the 55-inch model more than lives up to expectations. Premium features and hitting its bread and butter out of the park with an industry-leading display make it one of the best TV experiences around.

Read this: Vote for your choice of best smartwatch

What we love – Luxurious looks, HDR support, quality sound and Filmmaker Mode

Digging into its bread and butter, the Panasonic’s Professional Edition Master OLED display provides a phenomenal watching experience. The 4K HDR OLED capabilities of this display provide a remarkable level of detail and combines this with crisp imagery.

On the HDR front, Panasonic hasn’t skimped on making sure it crams in all the standards you could desire. The TX-55HZ2000 offers Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG and HDR10 – running the full gamut of dynamic range offerings. The results are stunning too, with a peak brightness of 900 nits, excellent blacks and intelligent colour handling.

While many AV enthusiasts may already have their home cinema system to their liking with a sound bar or what not, if you don’t then there’s plenty to like with the audio this premium panel produces. The benefits don’t come close to a full surround sound system but the Dolby Atmos setup is surprisingly capable, with a remarkably large soundstage. Unless you’re a staunch audiophile, you’ll probably be perfectly satisfied with the onboard audio.

The Panasonic flagship takes full advantage of its capabilities in Filmmaker Mode, turning off superfluous settings to provide the filmmaker’s original vision. Performing best in 4K HDR, you’ll get a remarkably accurate cinematic visual experience.

Read this: Check out our best phone poll and cast your vote

What we don’t like – No 4K/120fps over HDMI and no Disney Plus app

Got your eyes on a PS5 or Xbox Series X? There’s a reason to look elsewhere if you’re in search of the perfect TV to work alongside them. The Panasonic does not do 4K/120fps over HDMI. You won’t be hitting both of those at the same time on the new console so that’s not a big worry, however, the HDMI ports don’t support 120fps at all – so kiss buttery smooth competitive gaming goodbye.

Notable by its absence on this smart TV is Disney Plus. There’s no clever fix here. You can’t download Disney Plus on this TV and will have to get a streaming stick or use a console to solve this issue.

Verdict

If you’re looking for one of the best TVs you can buy right now then there’s few caveats to prevent you picking up this glorious Panasonic. From gorgeous and crisp detail to impressive HDR and the refreshing Filmmaker Mode, the 55-inch Panasonic HZ2000 has few equals.

Our Recombu reviews are created using data collected by Trusted Reviews Labs, utilising their testing expertise to bring you an easy-to-read, short-form review.