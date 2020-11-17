Samsung QE55Q95T Review

This sensibly-sized 4K QLED Samsung is one of the best options for gamers as well as those who just love strong HDR and impressive upscaling chops. The Samsung QE55Q95T is undoubtedly one of the best TVs anyone can buy right now.

Read this: Vote for your choice of best smartwatch

What we love – Stunning HDR performance, a gaming marvel and extremely stylish

While you may not get Dolby Vision, the Samsung Q95T range still offers a wide range of remarkable HDR support. You do get HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ and the results are stunning. Combined with 4K resolution, the tech offers up an impressive peak brightness of 2000 nits leading to refined yet vibrant imagery.

Upscaling, Filmmaker Mode and multi-view round out the plethora of features, with the trifecta providing enhanced entertainment whether you’re a visual spec superfan or someone who misses the good old days of PiP (picture-in-picture).

If you’re after a premium gaming experience for the next gen consoles then Samsung’s latest deserves to be considered for your shopping list. The TV supports 4K/120fps content, variable refresh rate, support for AMD Freesync and comes with two modes for enhancing the gaming experience. You can ditch latency using Game Mode while using Game Motion Plus to reduce any annoying flickering.

The performance of this Samsung TV is by far the main selling point but it’s also nice to know it won’t stick out like a sore thumb in your home. The Q95T range offers narrow bezels and an overall minimalist design that looks simply gorgeous on or off.

Read this: Check out our best phone poll and cast your vote

What we don’t like – No Dolby Vision and the pesky Samsung account

The Samsung Q95T range offers a good range of HDR support but, as previously noted, there’s no room for Dolby Vision here. There’s a lot to love about this TV but if Dolby’s latest standard is a must for you then you’ll have to shop around.

As is the case with many modern tech products, you are often required to sign into an account to access a product or some additional features. With the Samsung QE55Q95T, you’ll need to sign into a Samsung account to download apps from the Tizen OS app store on the TV. The process isn’t all that swift either, adding further annoyance to a pesky process.

Verdict

The Samsung QE55Q95T is a stunning TV in any year but, with the launch of the next-gen consoles in 2020, it becomes all the more attractive for achieving a premium gaming experience. The stunning HDR capabilities make for gloriously lit imagery while the QLED tech offers a stunning level of 4K detail. The computing chops of this TV are nothing to be sniffed at either, with upscaling, multi-view and game mode features all doing their job to nigh-on perfection.

Our Recombu reviews are created using data collected by Trusted Reviews Labs, utilising their testing expertise to bring you an easy-to-read, short-form review.