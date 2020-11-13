The Mandalorian Season 2: How to stream episode 3 ‘The Heiress’ online

The Mandalorian Season 2: It’s the end of the week and so it’s time for your weekly Star Wars fix. We’re here to give you the key information on how you stream episode 3 (chapter 11) of The Mandalorian Season 2. Here’s everything you need to know about the new episode, from air time to what you can expect from Mando and The Child’s latest capers.

The Mandalorian is kicking into high gear as we enter the third week of season 2, with some diverse and exciting adventures having already taken place. We’ve had the wild western ride of “The Marshal” followed by the tense and darkly-humorous “The Passenger” and there’s plenty more in store.

That’s all we’ll be saying about season 2 thus far, as we want to keep everyone safe from any cheeky Mando-flavored spoilers. Read on for all the details on watching this week’s episode: “The Heiress.”

Mandalorian Season 2: When does episode 3 ‘The Heiress’ come out?

It’s Friday, so if you’re a big Mando fan then you’ll know you can stream the latest The Mandalorian Season 2 episode right now. “The Heiress,” or “Chapter 11” as the Disney Plus app rather simplistically calls it, can be watched now on all your devices that support Disney Plus.

How can I watch The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 3?

The Mandalorian is the current flagship show of Disney Plus and, as such, is only available on Disney’s popular streaming service. However, you do have options for what device you can watch it on – from your mobile phone, tablet and PC to your smart TV or streaming stick. If you haven’t already, you’ll have to sign up to Disney Plus to watch the Star Wars epic.

For those who shudder at some of the prices touted by other streaming services, you can grab Disney Plus for under £6 per month. The Disney Plus offering is just £5.99 a month and you can even pay £59.99 for a year to get a handy 15% discount, if you think you’re in it for a Disney-flavoured long haul.

Disney’s wares aren’t limited to just The Mandalorian, however. You can watch the Broadway smash Hamilton, get access to the legendary back-catalogue of Pixar movies and even watch all thirty seasons of The Simpsons. Not enough? You can, of course, watch all the Star Wars movies on the service as well as Disney’s other epic franchise – the Marvel Cinematic Universe.