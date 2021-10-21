Virgin Media launches new router “at no extra cost”, with WiFi 6 and 2.5 Gbps ethernet port

Virgin Media has just announced its Hub 5 router, which boasts impressive specifications and will be available as a free upgrade for many customers.

Virgin Media has just launched a new router, the Hub 5, which boasts laest generation WiFi 6 technology. As well as delivering speedier connections, it is also claimed that the router enables “lower latency and can help reduce interference from neighbouring hubs and devices.” On top of that, it boasts one 2.5 Gbps ethernet port, and three 1 Gbps ethernet ports as well.

The best news of all is that it’s potentially free to many existing customers of Virgin Media. Clarifying the eligibility, the internet service provider stated that it “will offer the Hub 5 to existing customers first at no extra cost” as part of a “phased rollout.” Keep your ears to the ground, because “eligible customers will be contacted and given the option of upgrading ahead of a wider launch in 2022.” So if you’re a customer living in one of the company’s network of 15.5 million homes, that’s got to come as good news.

What’s more, this router is more environmentally sustainable than previous models, as it is constructed from “100% post-consumer recycled plastic.”

Related: TalkTalk will offer Amazon’s eero 6 Wi-Fi mesh systems to customers as standard

Speaking on the launch, Jeff Dodds, Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “At Virgin Media O2 we don’t stand still and are constantly working to give our customers the latest and most innovative technology to suit their digital needs now and in the future. We are excited to give our existing customers first access to the Hub 5, powered by WiFi 6 technology, which will provide even faster WiFi speeds and help unleash the full potential of new devices from next-gen games consoles to the newest smartphones in their homes.”