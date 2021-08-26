Apple AirPods Pro Review

The premium version of Apple’s iconic true wireless headphones promise to offer all-round improvement on the standard earbuds, but are they worth the extra cash?

What we love — Strong sound, very comfortable, and excellent noise cancellation

The AirPods Pro really are an upgrade from their siblings in every way. The sound quality is far richer, with bass being heavier and details more pronounced, yet delivering a warmth that was lacking in the AirPods; they’re not as proficient as the Sony WF-1000XM4, but the sound is more than sufficient.

The Active Noise Cancellation works brilliantly, with only a few background noises creeping in even in a noisy (~95 decibel) environment like the London Underground, allowing you some peace to listen to music or podcasts. What’s more, these earbuds’ full integration with the wider Apple ecosystem is a joy, meaning that access Siri, and you can switch between your iPhone, iPad, or Mac without having to repair each time.

Comfort is another great strength of these earbuds, which gently sit in your ear without becoming irritating, and a great software trick means that you’ll be advised to change the size of the swappable silicon tip if any sound leakage is detected.

What we don’t like — Less impressive for Android users, and the battery life isn’t brilliant

The AirPods Pro’s integration with other Apple devices is undoubtedly a strength if you’re one of the brand’s many devotees, but otherwise it can feel that you’re missing out on a part of its feature set (though they can still pair to Android devices).

The battery life, approximately 4.5 hours on a single charge with ANC enabled, is decent but not incredible, and the charging case will deliver 24 hours of charge in total.

Verdict

The Apple AirPods Pro are an excellent pair of earbuds that greatly improve on the standard version of AirPods, especially in terms of sound quality, noise cancellation, and comfort. However, they’re not necessarily the best choice if you’re not wedded to the Apple ecosystem as you would miss out on the compatibility that makes them so convenient.