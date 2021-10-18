Apple Event October 2021: All the latest updates from the tech showcase

Apple’s next event will see more premium tech products unveiled, so take a look at the pre-launch rumours and follow the latest announcements here.

The Apple Unleashed event is soon to take place, just one month after the unveiling of the iPhone 13 and new versions of the iPad. So what could possibly be left for Apple to unveil? Read on to find out…

How can I watch the Apple Event?

You can watch the event by streaming the below video from Apple’s official YouTube channel. The presentation will kick off at 10am PDT (6pm UK time).

We will continually update this page as new announcements are made, so you can follow the latest news just by refreshing the page.

Latest announcements from the Apple October Event

As we follow the event live, this section will be updated with all of the latest product announcements as they happen.

“Music and the Mac” is the theme of this event.

is the theme of this event. New playlists on Apple Music that centre around activities, from dinner parties to hikes, that you can request with your voice via Apple’s assistant, Siri. In fact there’s a new Voice-only subscription plan for Apple Music that will be cheaper than other plans.

that centre around activities, from dinner parties to hikes, that you can request with your voice via Apple’s assistant, Siri. In fact there’s a new Voice-only subscription plan for Apple Music that will be cheaper than other plans. New colours are announced for the HomePod Mini , including coral, blue and yellow, and these new choices will be available from November.

, including coral, blue and yellow, and these new choices will be available from November. Third generation AirPods have been announced, featuring the spatial audio feature that’s currently only on the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro. A new driver is onboard too, and battery life will now last 6 hours long on the earbuds, and 30 hours in total delivered by the rechargeable case. Orders can be made from today.

have been announced, featuring the spatial audio feature that’s currently only on the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro. A new driver is onboard too, and battery life will now last 6 hours long on the earbuds, and 30 hours in total delivered by the rechargeable case. Orders can be made from today. The new MacBook Pro will boast “the first pro chip designed for Mac”, named the M1 Pro . It will support up to 32GB of unified memory, and is built on a 5nm process. It will offer up to 70% better CPU performance than the standard M1 chip, and 2x faster graphics performance. There’s also a redesigned keyboard and cooling system, while the bezels have also been reduced; there’s a catch though, as now you’ll find a small notch around the webcam.

will boast “the first pro chip designed for Mac”, named the . It will support up to 32GB of unified memory, and is built on a 5nm process. It will offer up to 70% better CPU performance than the standard M1 chip, and 2x faster graphics performance. There’s also a redesigned keyboard and cooling system, while the bezels have also been reduced; there’s a catch though, as now you’ll find a small notch around the webcam. The M1 Max chip has also been announced for the MacBook Pro, and it’s the largest chip by far that Apple has ever made. It supports 64GB of unified memory, and according to Apple it is also highly energy efficient by comparison to selected PC chips.

Pre-launch rumours for the Apple October Event

The most hotly anticipated announcement is that of the MacBook Pro. It’s rumoured that Apple’s most prestigious laptop will receive an upgraded processor (the Apple M1X), an enlarged screen with an enhanced refresh rate, and an all-new design.

The Mac Mini could also be in line for an update, with a more compact profile and the same top-end M1X chipset.

There are also rumours that a new edition of AirPods true wireless headphones will be announced, with these ones more closely resembling the AirPods Pro.

Those are the three announcements that seem the most likely. Despite a few rumours circulating about the MacBook Air, AirPods Pro, and the iPad Air, we reckon you’ll probably have to wait a little longer to see these devices get upgraded.