Apple Event recap: New iPhone 12 and HomePod mini revealed

It seemed like a long time coming but Apple’s iPhone 12 event is now in the rear-view mirror. We got the largest lineup of new iPhones as well as the new HomePod mini. Here’s a recap of all the key news, specs and talking points from last night.

While the Apple event didn’t bring about any surprises, we did get a better look at the full new iPhone 12 range and its looking like a big upgrade in both design and performance.

There was no room for Apple AirTags, an Arm MacBook or AirPods Studio this time but, what we did get, was a new HomePod mini. The new speaker represents Apple’s attempts to offer a more affordable option for bringing its audio efforts into your home.

We're going to give you a swift roundup of all the key moments right here.

Along with giving you all the important information from last night's iPhone 12 event, we want to hear what you are most excited about.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

Starting with the regular iPhone 12 models, we get two this year in the form of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and new 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini. Going smaller doesn’t mean compromises though, with both devices sporting the same specs.

The highlights of this year’s flagship include: 5G, new industrial design, the new A14 chip (with 4GB RAM), a more durable Ceramic Shield, a new Blue colour, a Super Retina XDR OLED display for every model and improved camera capabilities.

The industrial design makes for a remarkably better looking device than iPhone 11. The new iPhone is 11% thinner, 15% smaller and 16% lighter than its predecessor.

The headline feature for the wide and ultra-wide camera setup is that you can now shoot in Night Mode on either lens. You’ll get Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and the ability to record 4K HDR video with Dolby Vision.

iPhone 12 pricing starts at £799 for the 64GB model. You can pre-order from Friday (October 16) and it will go on sale from October 23.

iPhone 12 starts at £699 for the 64GB version and can be pre-ordered from November 6. The device goes on general sale from November 13.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

The Pro models are back for 2020, this time with a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

As with the regular iPhones, you’ll get the new industrial design, Super Retina XDR panel (with added pixels for the Pro models), 5G, the new Ceramic Shield and A14 processor.

The design differs in that you get stainless steel sides, as opposed to the aluminium on the iPhone 12, as well as the choice between some less vibrant but more classy colours – Gold, Silver, Graphite and Pacific Blue.

The real draw of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max devices is the camera. On top of ultra-wide and wide lens, you’ll also get a telephoto and a new LiDAR sensor for sensing depth. They’re also the first phones able to shoot Dolby Vision HDR video and you can even edit it on the phone. Clever stuff.

iPhone 12 Pro starts at £999 for the 128GB version and can be pre-ordered from November 6. The device goes on general sale from November 13. You’ll have to wait until November for the Pro Max.

HomePod mini

Apple kicked off its big, lavish event with a cheaper product. The £99 HomePod Mini has the Echo Dot and Nest Mini in its sites, with a focus on privacy and audio quality.

This dinky, cloth-clad virtual assistant works with Apple’s Siri to play tunes, control your smart home and even send handy voice notes to other members of your family.

It looks proper small and has a glowing top with a couple of buttons for controlling volume. If this sounds good, other mini smart speakers should be very worried.

You’ll be able to order it from the start of November.

Now it’s time to have your say. Vote in the poll below to choose which new or rumoured upcoming Apple product is your most anticipated.