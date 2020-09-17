iPhone 11 Pro review

iPhone 11 Pro – Gold Award

When Apple revealed it was bringing the “Pro” moniker to its phones, we had big expectations. With a new camera setup, frosted glass back and its best-ever display, we think Apple nailed it – even if more innovation may be on the horizon.

What we love – Gorgeous XDR display, world-beating camera combo and quick charge finally arrives

Apple dubbed the iPhone 11 Pro screen the Super Retina XDR display and, while it may not be as premium as its Pro Display XDR monitor, it is stunning nonetheless.

The 5.8-inch OLED can reach up to 800 nits in some circumstance and even shoot up to 1200 nits with HDR content – iPhone 11 Pro truly has one of the most impressively bright and eye-catching smartphone displays.

Rather than shooting for the megapixel skies, the iPhone 11 Pro sports a 12-megapixel camera trifecta. There’s an ultra-wide-angle lens, a standard lens and a 2x telephoto lens – the results are fantastic. You get a ton of detail, even with a bit of zoom on top, and the snaps are up there with the best of flagship phones overall. The video recording isn’t half bad, either – possibly being the best you can get on any smartphone.

Along with making iPhone 11 Pro a bit thicker than its predecessor to accommodate extra battery, Apple finally has put a faster 18w charger in the box – meaning you don’t have to shell out for some third-party charger to get that quick charge goodness.

What we don’t like – More storage please, not a big step up from last year and iPhone 11 is so good too

Even in 2019, 64GB of internal storage (with no expandable MicroSD option) wasn’t really acceptable for a “Pro” phone – especially at a £1049 starting price.

While much of the success of the iPhone 11 Pro comes from Apple making some simple refinements to the iPhone X formula, some may find the lack of new attention-grabbing features a bit demoralising. If the frosted glass back and new camera bump doesn’t get you all that excited, and they aren’t that exciting, then there’s little here to get you right on the edge of your seat.

One problem with the iPhone 11 Pro is the iPhone 11. While the iPhone XR was clearly a step down from the iPhone X, this is much less the case this time around. Yes, with the “Pro” you get a glorious display and even better camera setup but the iPhone 11 experience in those departments is pretty great too. If you aren’t an early adopter or the ‘must have a flagship’ type then you might be perfectly happy with the iPhone 11.

Verdict

The iPhone 11 Pro feels like an iterative addition to the Apple phone family rather than a groundbreaking one but it’s the clever refinements that make this “Pro” one of the best phones on the market right now. Buy it and you won’t be disappointed.