Apple Event September 2021: Everything you need to know in advance

Apple’s upcoming event on September 14, dubbed California Streaming, promises to be a very memorable showcase of the brand’s newest products.

What could possibly be more exciting than a raft of shiny new Apple products? Absolutely nothing, and that’s why we’ve collected all the information together in this page so you can know exactly what to expect before the big event kicks off.

When is the Apple Event?

The Apple Event is set to take place on Tuesday 14 September, at 10am Pacific Time (the local time zone), and 6pm UK time.

How can I watch the Apple Event?

Apple have dubbed this event ‘California Streaming’, which drops a big clue as to how you can watch it…

You can watch each announcement as it happens via the embedded YouTube video above, on Apple’s website, or via the Apple TV app.

What will be announced at the Apple Event?

Rest assured, this is no stopgap: we expect to see some very significant announcements at the event including:

iPhone 13

The showpiece product will undoubtedly be the iPhone 13, Apple’s latest flagship smartphone. Rumoured to boast an enhanced camera and processor, along with aesthetic improvements such as a smaller notch and slimmer camera bump, we expect that it will be a worthy upgrade to the excellent iPhone 12 series.

Apple Watch Series 7

The follow-up to the Apple Watch Series 6 is also expected to make its debut, and rumours indicate that it could be significantly redesigned. The screen will apparently be flat rather than rounded, with a more subdued crown on the side, while they key new feature may be blood glucose monitoring.

AirPods

Also rumoured to be revealed on the big night are Apple’s third generation of AirPods true wireless headphones. These new iterations are said to more closely resemble the AirPods Pro, with shorter stems, though they still could miss out on boasting Active Noise Cancellation.